Jason Aldean sat down with Taste of Country Nights and rolled through the gamut of conspiracy theories, and you will be surprised which ones he believes in and which ones he refutes.

Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul began tossing out the conspiracy theories to Aldean, who gave his answers:

Conspiracy theory one: Were dinosaurs real? "Yeah."

"Yeah." Conspiracy theory two: Is the Earth flat? "No."

"No." Conspiracy theory three: Did we actually land on the moon in 1969? "I'll say yeah."

"I'll say yeah." Conspiracy theory four: Was there a second shooter in the JFK assassination? "Yeah, I think so."

"Yeah, I think so." Conspiracy theory five: Is Alexa listening to my private conversations? "Yeah, probably."

"Yeah, probably." Conspiracy theory six: Is China using TikTok to spy on us? "Probably."

"Probably." Conspiracy theory seven: Do you believe that there is an Illuminati or secret group of eight to twelve people that pull all the strings in the world? "No, no, no, no, no, I don't."

Interesting answer to the last one about the Illuminati, due to the fact that the Aldeans are friends with President Donald Trump, and Aldean was tapped to perform at Trump's inaugural ball on Jan. 20.

Could it be possible that some of Aldean's opinions could have been swayed by the fact that he is an acquaintance of the current President of the United States?

Of course, we can't confirm that, but we do know that the "Whiskey Drink" singer does have President Trump's cell phone number, and the two text one another.

Granted, those texts are more along the lines of talking about golf, but it could be intimidating to answer conspiracy theories about our country and the world knowing that one wrong answer could solicit a text from the President of the United States of America.

