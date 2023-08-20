Sunday (Aug. 20) was a big day in Jason Aldean's house: His daughter Kendyl turned 16 years old, and the family celebrated with a lavish, colorful party full of fun personal touches.

On social media, Aldean was feeling sentimental. He shared a few snaps from the party, as well as a string of throwback photos of Kendyl through the years. "Happy sweet 16 to one of the most sweetest, kindest and most thoughtful people I know," he wrote in the caption.

"It has truly been an honor and a blessing to be your daddy for the last 16 years," he continued. "We are so proud of the person you are and what you stand for. Don't ever change that!! We love u more than you will ever know. Happy birthday Kendyl bug."

Aldean's wife Brittany and the couple's two younger children, Memphis and Navy, were in attendance for Kendyl's special day. The birthday girl wore a festive pink dress, perfect matching the event's pink, orange and yellow themes.

Over on her social media, Brittany shared an inside peek into the details of the birthday party. The dinner and buffet tables were decorated with colorful flowers, as well as the cake itself, which was a multi-tiered masterpiece with a topper reading "Kendyl's Sweet Sixteen."

Custom-decorated sugar cookies and tumblers inscribed with "KW" made the event extra personalized, along with special custom cocktails and drinks from Nashville-area mobile cocktail bar Cocktail & Key -- one drink even featured an upside-down popsicle in a glass.

Guests also enjoyed a photobooth, a braid bar, and bespoke treats from the Nashville outpost of mobile cotton candy cart Twisted for Sugar. Brittany's Instagram Stories featured some of her favorite moments from the party, including the moment before dinner, when Kendyl and her guests held hands around the table and bowed their head in prayer before eating.

"Happy Sweet 16 to one of the best kiddos in the whole world," Brittany wrote. "Being your bonus mama has been such a blessing -- I can't believe it's been a whole decade of watching you grow. We love you, Kendyl!"

Kendyl and her older sister Keeley are Aldean's two daughters from his previous marriage to Jessica Ussery. Aldean and Ussery divorced in 2013, and Aldean married Brittany in 2015. Aldean and Brittany welcomed their son Memphis in late 2017, and daughter Navy was born in 2019.

