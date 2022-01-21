Jason Aldean was excited to talk about his new song and upcoming album, but he was really excited to talk about the drinking game he and wife Brittany play while watching Darcey & Stacey.

Talking to Evan Paul and Taste of Country Nights, Aldean leaned in to spill how he and his wife have a drinking game for TLC's Darcey & Stacey. For those who don't know, the show follows twin sisters Darcey & Stacey Silva, documenting their lives and adventures in love. Season 3 just began, which means if the "Trouble With a Heartbreak" singer soon turns up on television one morning wearing sunglasses, you'll know why.

You can find him talking about it about 11 minutes into this interview. He starts with, "It's so fun!"

"Listen, this is what happens when you get married and you have kids and you binge-watch shows at night," Aldean says. "We started watching 90 Day Fiancé, and there's a chick on there, there's twins, and I can't remember which one is which."

Both Silva women appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, starting in 2017. Season 1 of their reality show began in summer 2020.

"Darcey ... she cries in like every scene. (She's) A very emotional lady. So we decided, me and Britt were sitting there one night, and I'm like, 'We should do a shot of tequila every time she starts crying.' It took us about two nights to figure out that it doesn't take you long to get pretty smashed watching that show if you turn it into a game."

Shortly after spilling these details, Aldean is asked if he'd ever sing a duet with Brittany. There is hope!