Jason Aldean's two youngest kids, Memphis and Navy, got to see their new home on the road, their daddy's tour bus, for the first time recently.

The look on their faces is priceless.

Brittany shared a Reel on her Instagram account showing Jason and the kids stocking up their custom-built new bus. It's fancy!

Aldean's son Memphis — with his new arm sling — lets his little sister climb the stairs first as they get a peek at what their lives on the road will look like now when they join daddy for his concerts.

When Navy first notices her own personal bunk bed space, her face lights up with excitement, and she shows her brother his, which is essentially across the aisle.

At one point in the video, Aldean is opening up the snack closet and showing Memphis where all the goods are.

One thing that the kids won't have access to is the hidden liquor cabinet, which has a retractable door to block it off from whoever doesn't need to see it.

Stocking the new tour bus is almost like a full house moving day for the Aldeans, framed photos and all. At the end of the clip, mom and dad and the kids have the happiest, yet most exhausted looks on their faces, as you would after a long day unloading a U-Haul.

Not that their last tour bus was garbage, but it sounds like this one is an upgrade, as Brittany writes:

"Out with the old in with the new. Have been touring on the old bus since my babies were newborns. So many special memories but excited for even more in this next chapter."

How Many Kids Does Jason Aldean Have?

Aldean is a dad to two grown daughters Keeley, 21, and Kendyl, 17, which he had with his first wife, Jessice Ussery.

Memphis is 7, while the youngest, Navy, is 6. These are his children with Brittany Aldean.

Does Jason Aldean Tour With His Family Often?

Aldean has told Taste of Country Nights in the past that his kids and wife come out on his weekend tour runs sometimes.

He has mentioned to us that he'd do diapers (when they were babies), then put the kids to sleep on the bus and go out to perform in front of thousands, all while his babies slept soundly.

Is Jason Aldean Currently on Tour?

Aldean's Full Throttle Tour started in May and runs all the way through October 4, covering most of the continental U.S.

