Jason Aldean’s Son, Memphis, Takes a Trip to the Emergency Room

Jason Aldean’s son Memphis took an unfortunate trip to the emergency room that didn’t end with good news.

On Tuesday (July 15), Aldean’s wife Brittany posted on her Instagram Stories that they'd spent Monday evening in the ER and were spending the day recovering.

Fortunately, Memphis, who's 7, is going to be okay.

“Still making us laugh even in the ER," Brittany writes over one of the videos she shared to social media.

Memphis is clearly not feeling his best and seems dazed. Off-camera, Aldean asks his little boy if he's feeling any better, to which his son responds, "Kind of."

"I hope it’s not broke, but I think maybe you’re probably gonna have to get a little sling,” Aldean continues. "I bet they’ll give you a little sling."

Memphis suffered a fractured collarbone, though it's not clear how he became injured.

Adding a little levity to the situation, Aldean and another voice off camera give Memphis an idea of what to tell his friends when they ask how he got the injury.

"Tell them you were wrestling alligators," Aldean and the other man in the video tell him.

Memphis is more realistic, noting that none of his friends would believe that — but then he does start going on about how many he could wrestle, just not with an injured arm.

"It was a long night in the ER," Brittany writes on a second slide, which is a closer look at Memphis in his hospital bed.

“Memphis is okay. He fractured his collarbone and will be in a sling for a couple weeks. Just some rest and extra lovin, he’ll be healed before we know it."