Jason Aldean is selling his Florida beach house for $2.95 million, but don't worry, the country superstar and his family will still be able to spend quality time at the waterfront. Aldean has just purchased an even more expensive beach house in a different part of Florida.

According to Realtor.com, Aldean and his wife, Brittany, purchased their 4-story luxury beach house on Saint George Island, right along the Gulf of Mexico, for $1.8 million in 2015, and they initially listed it for sale in February for $3,295,000.

The 7-bedroom home features 8 1/2 bathrooms for a total of 6,983 square feet of living space. Four of the bedrooms are complete master suites, and there are two children's suites that come complete with built-in bunk beds, playrooms and their own separate bathrooms.

Aldean's Florida home is situated in St. George Plantation, an exclusive private, gated community. Built in 2006, it also boasts a large screened porch and a private pool, and it sits just 350 feet from the beach.

Realtor.com reports that Aldean has purchased another beach house in Santa Rose Beach, a couple of hours northwest of the home he is selling. He paid $4.1 million for his new vacation property, which encompasses 4,452 square feet.

Aldean is becoming country music's modern-day king of real estate. He previously owned a massive 4,000-square-foot rural estate on 1,400 acres southwest of Nashville, which he listed for sale for $4.6 million in 2017, and he and Brittany also sold their primary residence, a one-of-a-kind rural castle, for $7 million in 2019.

The couple built their dream home on a piece of rural land somewhere outside of Nashville, and they moved in in June, sharing pictures online of a vast modern mansion that literally looks like a luxury resort, complete with its own bowling alley and a pool area that looks like it belongs at a water park. The total square footage of that house and its price tag are unknown.

