Jason Aldean Reveals Kenny Chesney’s End-of-Tour Gift to Him

Jason Aldean recalls two very cool end-of-tour gifts. One was something he desperately needed, and the other was something he never knew he wanted.

Kenny Chesney provided the indulgence and — talking to Taste of Country Nights — Aldean admits he still has it.

  • Jason Aldean grew up in Macon, Ga. and as a fan of Chesney, having first seen him live in the '90s.
  • The two have shared a stage or tour on several occasions, including stadium dates on the Big Revival Tour in 2014.
  • New music, conspiracy theories and wife Brittany's honey-do list for him are all part of the full interview with Aldean at the Taste of Country Nights: On Demand podcast.

"Chesney gave me a Can-Am Spyder," Aldean reveals. "That one was the coolest."

If you're not familiar, the Spyder is a three-wheel that has more in common with a motorcycle than a car or truck. In 2025, they start at a little less than $23,000.

"(Tim) McGraw gave me a nice watch and some cash," the "Whiskey Drink" singer says, continuing, "which was really cool at the time, because I really could use the cash more than I could anything back then."

McGraw and Aldean toured together in 2008 on the Live Your Voice Tour.

"I'd say the best gift I ever gave somebody is when Luke (Bryan) was out with me, it was kind of the year he blew up," Aldean recalls, "And I got him a bass boat at the end of the tour."

This year, Nate Smith is Aldean's tour opener when he starts the Full Throttle Tour. There's no rush to buy a gift, however: The country veteran says he tries to make it personal, so he'll get to know Smith before making a purchase.

