Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Jason Aldean is one of the biggest names in country music, with a career spanning decades, and more awards and plaques than you can count on several hands. In 2015, he hit a personal high when he married wife Brittany, and they've since had two kids together, son Memphis, 5, and daughter Navy, 4.

When I talked to Aldean in 2022, I asked if his kids really understand what he does for a living yet, and he said they know he sings, and that "they think it's fun to get on the bus and go ride around for the weekend and run around backstage, but I don't think they fully understand what's going on."

"Memphis has only seen a couple full shows and Navy has never seen a show, I got on stage at 9:30 and they're usually asleep by eight o'clock. Maybe in a couple of years they'll figure it out," he added.

A new Instagram post from the star's wife, Brittany, indicates that Memphis and Navy may be ready for the spotlight sooner than later, after all:

"Future Country Duo" the proud mother of two writes alongside a posed photo of Memphis and Navy, positioned like a band would pose for their album cover. The comments section was popping as soon as she posted this picture, with people cheering them on.

"Can you EVEN IMAGINE how big a concert those two would have?!!" one fan writes.

"I'm buying that pre-sale album," adds Kasi Rosa Wicks, who is Aldean's sister and the kids' aunt.

Music runs in the bloodline of the Aldean kids, of course. Less than a year ago, Brittany shared this picture of Navy backstage at what looks to be a daytime show of her dad's in Virginia Beach:

"Last time Navy was on stage with Jason, she got sooooooo mad that he didn’t ‘give her her own microphone’ and couldn’t understand why he was on stage at HER show," Brittany wrote in the caption, indicating that Navy has star-like tendencies.

In 2021, Jason brought Memphis, then 4, out on stage in Ohio, and the crowd went absolutely nuts. At that point, Memphis had already been performing, to a much smaller crowd, on his custom-built stage in their home in Nashville.

Based off their pictures shared, and stories told in interviews, it seems like the music bug has bitten the next generation of Aldeans. Don't be surprised if you one day hear, "... and the CMA for Country Duo of the Year goes to ... the Aldean Kids!"

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House Jason Aldean 's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.

Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts The best Jason Aldean songs are spread out among his 11 studio albums. Find singles and deep cuts from his self-titled debut album high on this list, right alongside more recent hits and duets from Macon and Georgia.

Taste of Country asked readers for input and did a deep dive into Aldeans' full catalog of songs to identify those worthy of this top songs list, and those that simply aren't. Spoiler alert: A few radio singles are missing, and several album tracks rank inside the Top 20. Sales and chart success helped us round out the Top 50. Do you agree with No. 1?