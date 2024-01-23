Jason Aldean had to break out his "stern dad" voice after his two young children made their case that they shouldn't have to clean up.

Memphis and Navy — the two young kids that Aldean shares with his wife Brittany — are now six and almost five years old, respectively. That means that they're big enough to help out around the house, but ready to rebel when they don't think they should have to do their chores.

Recently, Memphis and Navy decided that they shouldn't have to clean up after themselves — and they made an elaborate plan to convince their parents to agree. Brittany documented the whole series of events on camera, starting with Memphis' handwritten letter to his dad, reading "IDOTUKLEN" — aka, "I don't want to clean."

"Daddy, I don't wanna clean and that's what I wrote," Memphis says at the start of the clip, which Brittany shared on her social media.

Brittany praises that fact that he wrote his message down, replying "I love it" from behind the camera, but Aldean isn't quite so impressed after Memphis shows him his letter.

"Well I don't care if you want to or not, you're gonna have to," the singer says, going into serious dad mode for the momemt.

Memphis had backup — his younger sister Navy fully supported the message, giving the camera her most adorable angry face as Aldean rejected the kids' pitch.

"Well, I'm gonna write some more stuff. C'mon," Memphis says as he storms off, gesturing to his sister to follow.

From there, Memphis drew some pictures to show exactly what kind of cleaning he didn't want to do. When Brittany pointed out that he was spending more time and effort avoiding cleaning than he would use if he simply cleaned up, Navy chimed in with a rebuttal.

"And we're telling Daddy the truth about what we don't want to do. So if we don't want to do it, we have to write messages so he can know what we don't want to do," she reasons.

Her logic is compelling, but not compelling enough to sway her country star dad. Watch the adorable clip below to see what happened when Navy brought their letter back to Aldean.

Brittany Aldean frequently documents her country star family's home life with their two children. She often shares home tours and compiles video montages of the vacations the family takes together.