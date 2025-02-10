Jason Aldean's kids have a new obsession in the world of entertainment, and it's surprising.

The country singer's wife Brittany shared on social media that both Memphis and Navy are obsessed with the movie Titanic.

Yes, the 1997 film detailing the tragic events surrounding the sinking of what was the largest ocean liner at the time as it crossed the Atlantic Ocean. The movie stars Leonardo DiCarprio and Kate Winslet in arguably their most iconic roles.

In a clip shared to Brittany's Instagram Story, Navy is watching the movie while the family road-trips back to Nashville after an extended vacation in Florida. The 6-year-old explains to her mom that she is not a fan of the character Cal because he slaps Rose at one point during the film.

Brittany told her followers that the reason her kids love the movie so much is because they visited the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. in December. The entire Aldean family received a VIP tour of the facilities.

The museum shared a photo of the country hitmaker and Brittany recreating a moment between Jack and Rose on the grand staircase, just like in the movie.

The Aldeans are back in Nashville after a long family vacation at their beach house in Florida. After spending Christmas in New York City, the family headed south for white sands and warm weather.

The couple are able to take such big trips with their kids thanks to a hybrid school schedule. The schedule allows their kids to attend physical classes while they're home in Tennessee and complete homeschool assignments with an online tutor when they're on the road — which is convenient when your dad is on the road multiple months out of the year.

Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour starts in May.

