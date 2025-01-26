Here’s How Jason Aldean’s Kids Can Travel With Him So Much

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are big travelers, both for work and play.

The couple frequently share snapshots into their family vacations and take fans along for the ride during their time in Florida, where they've owned at least one home over the past few years.

Then of course, there's Aldean's work travel. The singer typically mounts a tour every year, meaning that he spends a considerable amount of time out on the road performing for fans across the country.

Much of this travel is a family operation. Brittany frequently joins her husband on the roaf for tour dates, as do their two young children, seven-year-old son Memphis and almost-six-year-old daughter Navy. But traveling with young kids can be difficult, especially when it comes to juggling their school schedules.

In a recent Instagram Stories Q&A session with fans, the Aldeans responded to one question about whether or not their kids were homeschooled, and explained how they make it possible to do so much family travel.

As for whether the Aldeans' children are homeschooled? "Yes and no," the singer responds.

"We're in Nashville. They have a school they get to go to when they're home, so they, you know, go to class and be with other kids," Aldean continues.

"And then when we travel, we have a really great homeschool tutor that tutors them online everyday, on Zoom," he goes on to say. "And they each do about an hour, hour and a half of that day. They get all their stuff done. And [Brittany] works with their teacher on that."

It might be a slightly unusual arrangement, but it allows for more family "together time" -- something that Aldean says is important to him and Brittany as parents. As a touring country artist, Aldean travels more than the average dad, but he's arranged his kids' school schedules to accommodate quality family time.

"That was something that was important to us to figure out," he reflects. "How to let them go to school a little bit and also do the homeschool thing so we can travel."