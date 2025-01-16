I Was Shocked by What Jason Aldean’s Daughter Won a Trophy For [Pictures]
Jason Aldean and his family have been spending a lot of time at their home on the water this winter.
Extended time on the beaches of Florida seems to be paying off for Aldean's youngest daughter, Navy, as she's been honing her skills at crab races.
Yes, that's a thing.
The Aldeans were at a local bar called Conchy Joe's, where they apparently host crab races, and one of the people with skin in the game on Wednesday (Jan. 15) was Navy Aldean.
Brittany Aldean posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing that Navy's crab, named Pearl, had a successful day at the track.
It doesn't sound like this isn't Navy's first rodeo — or crab race, actually — as Brittany didn't emphasize the obscurity of the race, just that Navy's crab did well. So, maybe it's something she does often?
Brittany and Jason Aldean have two children together, daughter Navy and son Memphis. No word on where Memphis was during the crab races — perhaps he was with his daddy on the boat for his first deep sea fishing trip.
Aldean doesn't have much on his calendar until summer, but he'll be performing at President-elect Trump's inaugural events over the weekend.
