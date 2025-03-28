Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, dressed their kids up as old folks for their 100th day of elementary school.

In an adorable video that Brittany posted to her Instagram Stories, Memphis and Navy seem to think that mama is just taking a picture, but she is actually rolling video and captures the two in their full grandparent getups, posing as they think grandparents would.

As with most things the Aldeans do, they made sure that the kids' costumes were extremely detailed and didn't leave anything out.

Navy has on grandma-style Mary Jane shoes and socks, and she's carrying a cane. Memphis is sporting some Heydude shoes, which are great for all ages, but he's also wearing a button-up shirt, fluffy grey wig and glasses, which makes him look decades older.

Aldean Kids @BrittanyAldean, Instagram

Navy, 6, and Memphis, 7, are very close both in age and relationship. They share a sibling bond that some could only hope to get to experience one day. Recently, between their softball and baseball games, they shared the cutest hug.

With the schedule that the Aldeans keep — if they're not on the road, they're traveling to their multiple homes across states and countries — the singer's youngest kids do schooling in a balance of physical school and home school when they're on tour. The family's home base has always been Tennessee.

Aldean also has two older daughters from his first marriage.

