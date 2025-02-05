You&#8217;ve Gotta See Jason Aldean&#8217;s Daughter&#8217;s Breathtaking Fairytale Birthday Cake [Pictures]

Jason Aldean's daughter, Navy, just turned 6, and in true Aldean fashion, an extravagant surprise birthday party was thrown for her, complete with all of her friends in attendance.

Brittany Aldean just shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of Navy's birthday cake, and let's just say that it is a little girl's fairytale dream come true.

The custom cake is adorned with a very generous number of edible white pearls and what look to be edible purple butterflies.

 

@BrittanyALdean / Instagram
Even the giant 6 candle in the middle looks like something you would want to eat.

Navy's daddy, otherwise known as Jason Aldean, also took to X to share some sweet sentiments about his 3rd and youngest daughter:

"The "Big Green Tractor" singer doesn't post on social media nearly as often as his wife does, but when he does speak, it's from the heart.

Navy's custom birthday cake rivals that of fellow country artist Luke Combs' son, Tex. His custom cake for his 2nd birthday last July was a country kid's dream.

@NicoleJCombs, Instagram
The Aldeans have a lot of birthdays to celebrate each year, as the star has two daughters from his first marriage, in addition to his two young kids with wife Brittany, Navy and Memphis.

