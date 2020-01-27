While Jason Aldean's dream home is being finished, the singer is currently living with Kane Brown and his family while the construction wraps up.

"It's getting there," Jason told PopCulture of the status of his new home for his wife Brittany and their children Memphis and Navy, as well as his two older daughters Keeley and Kendyll.

"We've been working on it for about two years and we finally are moving in in mid-May," he shared. "We got it set up. This is going to be our forever home. We put everything we had into this, and making sure it was something really cool, that we love living in."

As for the new house, it will feature all the expected amenities, but with a bit of tropical flair. "We actually want our backyard to look like a Corona commercial, I think," Aldean noted "We got big palm trees going in, in the back yard. We've got tiki bars, a pool; it's going to be stocked.

"We can actually, probably film one of these Corona commercials in my back yard once it's all fixed up." (Who's ready to come over?)

That beach vibe may be inspired by their second house in Florida, where the family spends their downtime. Aldean revealed his history there: When his parents divorced, he spent his summers with his father in the Sunshine State.

"Now, when summertime rolls around, I like to be down in Florida," he told the outlet. "My plan is to live down there a lot during the summer. To me, that's my home away from home. It's where we like to be."

He told Taste of Country in a previous interview, however, that the main house will be home base. "It's where we want to be from now on and kind of raise our kids," he said. "It's one of those things where I just said, 'I've worked hard over the years. If we're going to do this, let's build what we want, and not sit here in five years and go, 'Man, I wish he had done this or that.' We made sure we knew exactly what we wanted and when, and started building it.

"Now I'm going, 'Man, I wish we went a little smaller, just so we can be in our house, just because it's taking forever to do this thing, but it will be great when it's all said and done."