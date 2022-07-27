Jason Aldean Posts Emotional Thanks to Fans on Anniversary of His Debut Album

Jason Aldean turned to social media on Tuesday (July 26) to give his fans a heartfelt thank you on the anniversary of the release of his self-titled debut album, saying he's "forever grateful."

Aldean had very nearly given up on his dream of becoming a country star after seeing multiple recording and development deals fail to pan out. He had determined that he would move back from Nashville to his native Georgia and take a normal job when he got one more unexpected last chance from a start-up indie label called Broken Bow Records, which offered him a deal.

Broken Bow released Jason Aldean on July 26, 2005, by which time the album's lead single, "Hicktown," was already on its way to the Top 10. Written by Big & Rich along with Vicky McGehee, the song established Aldean at country radio, and the second single from the project, a ballad titled "Why," gave Aldean his first No. 1 hit. The third single from Jason Aldean, "Amarillo Sky," reached No. 4, and the album peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Country Albums, selling more than a million copies and launching Aldean as one of the brightest new stars in country music.

"17 years ago today I released my first album. I had no clue how much my life would forever change after that," Aldean writes alongside the album cover. "I can never thank y’all enough for the life you have given to me and my family. I am forever grateful!"

Aldean has built one of the biggest careers in country music since then, scoring more than 20 No. 1 hits, including "Trouble With a Heartbreak" in 2022. His current single is "That's What Tequila Does." Aldean is spending much of 2022 on the road on his 2022 Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour.

