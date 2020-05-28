Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have spent plenty of quality time together while quarantining at their Florida beach home. And some of it has been less-than-quality, if you ask Jason.

During her downtime, Brittany has apparently been working on getting really good at getting under her husband's skin. It's all in good fun of course and very much intentional — she’s got to find a way to stay entertained, right?

In a recent TikTok video, Brittany gives fans a step-by-step how-to for how to irritate your significant other just like she does. Grab a pen, because you’re going to want to take notes.

"Ways to annoy your man," she teases to kick off the antics.

First, she's all about her man's cheeks — yep, both sets — poking and prodding at his body while he looks visibly annoyed. Given his glazed-over look, we'd guess this isn't the first time Brittany's gone squeezing on her man's body with the intention of irritating him.

The last thing she tries really catches Aldean off guard, as she tries to shove a ripe banana toward his face when he doesn't expect it. The singer, however, isn't having it and tries to lean his head back far away from the moving food toward his mouth.

Watch out, Brittany — Jason might try to give you a taste of your own medicine as payback.

