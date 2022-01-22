Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Kodi Jane, and Jason Aldean's wife threw a lavish baby shower for the new arrival.

On Dec. 31, fans were stunned to learn that the Browns had welcomed their second daughter just one day prior. The two had kept the pregnancy a secret before sharing the news of Kodi Jane's arrival via social media. The couple's older daughter, Kingsley, is two years old.

Only close family and friends knew about Katelyn's second pregnancy, including Aldean and his wife, Brittany. The two couples are close friends, and Brittany hosted a baby shower for Katelyn prior to her delivery date. Because Kodi was born in December, the shower featured a winter wonderland theme with plenty of pink accents, as Brittany shared via Instagram.

Aldean transformed her home into the ultimate girls' night in, complete with a massive tent and matching pink pinstripe silk pajamas. Based on the comments, it looks like the guest list included country singer RaeLynn and Jon Pardi's wife, Summer.

Brown was a little emotional seeing the beautiful setup, but it looks like it was all smiles after that — just look at the dance party at the end. And is that RaeLynn dancing while holding her baby girl, Daisy?

As for Kodi's father, Brown is currently out on the road on his Blessed & Free Tour. He will also be releasing a new album in 2022, with the details to be announced. Despite telling fans that the album would feature music from different genres, he has made some changes and will now be releasing an all-country project.