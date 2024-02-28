40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young
Jason Aldean has had an illustrious career thus far, dating back to 2005, when he signed his first major record deal. Now, he has more than two dozen songs that have gone No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and has released a whopping eleven studio albums.
Aldean was born in Georgia on Feb. 28, 1977, and that is where he grew up. His parents separated when he was 3 years old, and he would head down to Florida every summer and spend time with his dad — a place he still goes to escape. His dad actually taught him how to play guitar, and they would play together.
The now-star also played baseball — he excelled at it! He played all the way through high school, and he ven received multiple offers to play college baseball on scholarships. Aldean chose to pursue a music career instead, and it's a good thing he did.
The Georgian moved to Nashville in November of 1998, when he got signed to a writing and publishing deal. Aldean was actually dropped from a handful record labels and almost gave up on his music dreams.
In 2005, Broken Bow Records came calling. To this day, this is Aldean's label home on which he releases new projects. His latest album, Highway Desperado, came in November of 2023.
40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul
30 Photos of Reba McEntire Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul
The 40 Most-Played Country Songs of the Last 50 Years
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul