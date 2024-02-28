Jason Aldean has had an illustrious career thus far, dating back to 2005, when he signed his first major record deal. Now, he has more than two dozen songs that have gone No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and has released a whopping eleven studio albums.

Aldean was born in Georgia on Feb. 28, 1977, and that is where he grew up. His parents separated when he was 3 years old, and he would head down to Florida every summer and spend time with his dad — a place he still goes to escape. His dad actually taught him how to play guitar, and they would play together.

The now-star also played baseball — he excelled at it! He played all the way through high school, and he ven received multiple offers to play college baseball on scholarships. Aldean chose to pursue a music career instead, and it's a good thing he did.

The Georgian moved to Nashville in November of 1998, when he got signed to a writing and publishing deal. Aldean was actually dropped from a handful record labels and almost gave up on his music dreams.

In 2005, Broken Bow Records came calling. To this day, this is Aldean's label home on which he releases new projects. His latest album, Highway Desperado, came in November of 2023.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

30 Photos of Reba McEntire Young Reba McEntire is one of the most revered country stars of all time — but also in entertainment. She's been successful as both an actor and a singer since the 1970s, and nearly 50 years later, she's in headlines as much as ever. Look back at photos of Reba when she was younger, before she became the star we know today. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul