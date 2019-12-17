Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean (née Kerr), certainly has some country strong fashion sense.

So much so that Dolly Parton herself complimented the former American Idol contender's Dolly duds. When Brittany sported a long-sleeve shirt bearing Parton's likeness as a dress in some recent Instagram shots, Parton took to commenting on the image. And what did the queen of country music say?

See the image and subsequent comments below. "Nice shirt," Dolly adds underneath Brittany's caption of a crystal ball emoji that accompanies the pic of her wearing the vintage-looking Parton merch.

To which the "Girl Like You" singer's spouse replies, "[L]awd have mercy, I have died and gone to heaven."

See Inside Jason Aldean's Fairytale Mansion

The shirt in question was worn when Brittany joined her superstar husband in Las Vegas earlier this month, as Pop Culture reported. The pair were in Sin City for Jason's three-night Ride All Night Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM, which took place Dec. 6-8.

There, Brittany's unique fashion sense was certainly on display. She paired the Dolly Parton shirt-dress with some dazzling purple heeled cowboy boots along with a rhinestone choker and a low ponytail.

Instagram

If that's not enough to take in, Brittany also shared some other photos of her Dolly-fied fit Dec. 10. That's just a couple of days after Jason's Las Vegas residency wrapped up for the weekend.

In one, the Aldean couple is seen ascending what appears to be a backstage ramp. It's parallel to a black semi-truck trailer emblazoned with the logo for the famous country singer's Ride All Night Vegas event.

In another, both Aldeans are shown seated among some other country music couples that Brittany refers to as her "people." Included among the bunch are country DJ Dee Jay Silver and his wife, Jenna Purdue, as well as singer Chuck Wicks and his wife, Kasi Wicks.