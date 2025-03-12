Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires have finalized their divorce, according to court documents dated March 4 and reviewed by People.

The couple announced their split in late 2023 and filed for divorce in December of that year, meaning that legal proceedings have taken more than a year to conclude. Isbell filed for divorce first, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Isbell and Shires were married for nearly 11 years. They tied the knot February 2013.

She has played fiddle and sang background vocals in his band, the 400 Unit.

Isbell played guitar for her all-star supergroup, The Highwomen.

They share a 9-year-old daughter, Mercy.

They have been open about their marital struggles through the years.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Isbell opened up about his divorce, attributing some of the problems in his marriage to the discrepancy between his and Shires' levels of career success.

"We weren't plate-throwers, and we weren't yelling in front of the kid," he notes. "... It got to the point where, if something really good happened to me, I wouldn't even mention it, because I knew it would hurt her. It made the atmosphere unbreathable for awhile."

The singer previously admitted to the New York Times that the difficult recording process for his 2020 Reunions album took a hefty toll on his marriage, and all his other personal relationships, too.

Shires also touched on feeling "disconnected" in their marriage in the lyrics of "Fault Lines," which she included on her 2022 solo album, Take it Like a Man. She told People in 2022 that she initially didn't want to release the song publicly, but Isbell convinced her to do so. Isbell is known for his personal, life-inspired and songwriter-forward songs.

In his latest interview, the WSJ reports that Isbell has been dating painter Anna Weyant since February 2024. She made the cover art for his new album Foxes in the Snow, which came out earlier this month.