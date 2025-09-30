Jay Cutler has reported for lockup.

The former NFL quarterback — and ex-husband to reality star Kristin Cavallari — checked into a Tennessee jail on Monday morning (Sept. 29) to begin serving a sentence related to a 2024 DUI charge.

But how long will he actually be behind bars? Turns out, not very.

Cutler Begins Serving His Sentence

According to TMZ, Cutler, 42, was booked into Williamson County Jail around 8 AM PT, where he’s expected to remain until Friday.

The sentence follows a guilty plea to one count of misdemeanor DUI, stemming from an October 2024 accident in Franklin, Tenn.

Police say Cutler rear-ended another vehicle and showed clear signs of intoxication at the scene — including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol.

In addition to jail time, the judge ordered Cutler to:

Pay a $350 fine

Attend a DUI safety class

Surrender his Tennessee driver’s license for one year

Serve one year of supervised probation

A Lawsuit Still Looms

While Cutler is serving his criminal sentence, the legal fallout isn’t over. The man involved in the crash, Perry Lee, filed a civil lawsuit against Cutler on Sept. 2.

In the filing, Lee alleges that Cutler was intoxicated and “at fault for the collision,” accusing him of failing to use reasonable care behind the wheel.

Lee says he’s suffered physical pain, emotional distress, and financial hardship — including medical bills and a “loss of enjoyment of life.” The lawsuit is still pending.