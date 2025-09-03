Jay Cutler is facing a new lawsuit from the man he struck while driving under the influence last year in Franklin, Tenn.

The former NFL quarterback has been sued by Perry Lee, who says Cutler rear-ended his vehicle on Oct. 17, 2024.

The Lawsuit

Lee filed his suit on Tuesday (Sept. 2), alleging Cutler was “at fault for the collision,” reported Us Weekly.

“Cutler failed to use reasonable and due care in the operation of the vehicle he was driving so as to avoid injury to other persons using the roadway, including [Lee],” attorney Sydney Pierce wrote in the filing.

Pierce also noted that Cutler was intoxicated at the time.

Lee says the crash left him with unexpected medical bills, ongoing expenses, and lasting harm.

According to the lawsuit, he has “endured physical pain and mental suffering,” as well as a “loss of enjoyment of life.”

He is seeking unspecified compensatory damages for “lost wages, loss of earning capacity, or other out-of-pocket expenses, or some combination thereof, as a direct and proximate result of the collision.”

Cutler’s Guilty Plea

Cutler pleaded guilty to DUI charges on Aug. 26 in Williamson County, Tenn.

He was sentenced to four days in county jail beginning Sept. 29, along with a $350 fine.

The former Chicago Bears star will also serve one year of unsupervised probation, attend a DUI safety class, and temporarily lose his Tennessee driver’s license.

How It Happened

Cutler was arrested after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle in downtown Franklin on Oct. 17, 2024.

The driver later told police that Cutler offered him $2,000 in cash to avoid calling authorities.

Officers arrested him at the scene, where he was charged with driving under the influence.