Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox is doing some incredible things behind the scenes that need to be brought to the forefront.

Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox Helps Raise $1.25 Million for Folds of Honor Charity

LeVox was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where he was talking about his upcoming celebrity golf tournament in Nashville to benefit Folds of Honor, when he passively mentioned a fundraiser he'd just finished doing for the same charity.

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"I actually just got back from Minnesota doing a Folds of Honor event, because you know Folds of Honor does such amazing things and we just raised $1.25 million dollars the other day for these recipients. These kids get to go to school, they get to go to college and get a scholarship."

Read More: Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Kane Brown and More to Play Folds of Honor Golf Tournament

What is Folds of Honor?

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

Founded in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded tens of thousands of scholarships to help families pursue college or other educational opportunities while honoring the sacrifice of their loved ones.

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"It sucks that you have to lose, you know, one of your parents to get that," LeVox said, "but Folds of Honor does amazing and I just love their work, so it's great to be partners with them."

Gary Levox's BIRDI Celebrity Golf Invitational

Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox is putting on a celebrity golf tournament to benefit the charity, alongside his eyewear brand BIRDI and presenting sponsor Hard Rock. The tournament takes place on Aug. 11 at Old Hickory Country Club in Old Hickory, Tenn.

The tournament will feature many celebrities, country artists, and actual golfers, and it's specifically put together to raise money and awareness for Folds of Honor.

9 Country Singers Who Served in the Military Country music is well-known for its support of the U.S. military, but several country stars have taken the love of their country even further. The 9 country singers on this list actually donned a uniform and served their country -- and one of them actually still does! Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker