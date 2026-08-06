After more than two decades of hits, Rascal Flatts thought they had reached the end of the highway... but their story wasn't finished.

The trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney first announced plans to step away in January 2020 after a 20-year run that produced mega-hits including "Bless the Broken Road," "My Wish" and "What Hurts the Most."

The band planned to celebrate their career with the Life Is a Highway Farewell Tour, giving fans one final chance to see them together, but the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered that.

Nearly five years after stepping away, the trio officially reunited onstage for the first time in almost five years on Jan. 20, 2025, during an inaugural ball performance.

Gary LeVox Says Rascal Flatts Isn't Retiring Again ... Ever

With Rascal Flatts continuing to perform throughout 2026 and now with dates scheduled in 2027 already, Gary LeVox says he doesn't see the band slowing down... ever.

LeVox was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where I asked him if he ever sees an end to Rascal Flatts.

"No," he replied, explaining how the fan demand for their shows "really kinda blew my mind. After 20 years of just go, go, go, you kind of wonder if you still matter."

Get our free mobile app

The fact that their 2025 and 2026 tours all sold out, the band is hoping they stay on that trajectory and as long as they do, we have no need to stress that they will ever retire again.

Gary LeVox Hosts Inaugural BIRDI Celebrity Golf Invitational

The BIRDI Celebrity Golf Invitational at Old Hickory Country Club in Old Hickory, Tenn. happens on Aug. 11th.

The golf invitational is designed to be more than a golf tournament. Guests will enjoy 18 holes of championship golf alongside celebrity players, a premium hospitality experience, exclusive gifting, and a post-round guitar pull-style live music performance and awards dinner, ending with a silent and live auction expected to drive significant scholarship funding for Folds of Honor, which helps the families of fallen and disabled military service members and first responders.

13 Most Patriotic Country Stars Country music is closely aligned with the military and with patriotism, so it's no surprise that many top country stars are openly patriotic. But some are even more notable than others in their avid patriotism. Scroll through to see the most patriotic stars in country music. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker