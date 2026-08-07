Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox has occasionally spoken out about political topics and shared his views, while at the same time making sure that fans know he prefers focusing on music and his fans, rather than making politics the center of his career.

But he's not afraid to say that he is friends with a person who is frequently the topic of polarizing political news coverage.

Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox: 'Donald Trump Jr. and I Text All the Time'

Gary LeVox was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where I asked him who is the most surprising contact in his phone.

LeVox said, "Donald Trump Jr. and I are really, really good friends. We text all the time."

What Do Gary LeVox and Donald Trump Jr. Text Each Other About?

If you guessed music, you would be way, way off. LeVox said, "We hunt together a lot."

I then asked if Trump Jr. is a good shot, and Levox said, "Dude, he's a great shot!"

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What Does Donald Trump Jr. Hunt?

LeVox revealed that the President of the United States' son "likes that mountain goat that go up there."

The singer joked he's a lot more interested in hunting than climbing a mountain to do it.

"I'm like, 'Man, if you could drop me off with a helicopter... I ain't walking up there, you crazy?'"

He added that Trump Jr. "Is an amazing hunter. Great shot."

READ MORE: Jason Aldean Reveals What He Texts Donald Trump About [Exclusive]

It's pretty crazy to think about the fact that Levox can just text the president's son anytime about anything.

Donald Trump Injured in Shooting: Country Stars React After former president Donald Trump was injured in an apparent assassination attempt at his campaign rally on Saturday (July 13), country stars chimed in to share their thoughts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak