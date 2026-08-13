When it comes to golfing, country musicians tend to go all in. A lot of artists will talk about playing a round of golf during the day before their show, no matter what city they're in.

One of those golfers is Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts. He plays a lot of golf and even hosted a charity golf event recently to benefit Folds of Honor.

So when I had LeVox in studio on Taste of Country Nights I wanted to know who is good and who could improve their golf game in the country music genre.

Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox Names the Best + Worst Golfers in Country Music

LeVox perked up when he heard the question and had an answer ready to fire off right away. "Charles Kelley, Jake Owen, Mitchell Tenpenny, Joe Don [Rooney] can ball, Luke [Bryan] can play and Luke [Combs] too," he said when asked who impresses him on the range.

He then got to talking about how he golfs with celebrities like Michael Jordan, Steph Curry and Charles Barkley.

Then it came time to drop the hammer on 'em and ask who LeVox thought were the worst golfers in country music.

"Probably be my cousin, Jay [DeMarcus], Blake [Shelton]... Blake's bad," LeVox admitted. "[Jason] Aldean is... well, no, Aldean's pretty decent."

Read More: Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox: ‘Donald Trump Jr. and I Text All the Time’ [Exclusive]

Gary LeVox Has His Own Line of Golf Sunglasses

LeVox is also a part-owner of Birdi Sunglasses, a brand that makes polarized sunglasses specifically for golfers. LeVox has been a fan of the brand for years, saying he wears his Birdi sunglasses both on the golf course and onstage.

Top 13 Country Songs of 2026, Ranked Spoiler alert: you're going to find : you're going to find Ella Langley on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2026. In fact, you may spot her more than once.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as no one in country has been as successful in all the ways this year, but she's not the only woman representing. Count six females, including a singer with an edge for newbie of 2026.

We'll update as new songs are released in 2026 and the final list will drop in December. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes