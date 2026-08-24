Jamey Johnson and Toby Keith shared a love for music and sonrgwrtitng, but we recently learned that they shared a friendship as well.

Ahead of Rascal Flatts’ member Gary Levox’s Birdi Celebrity Golf Invitational, Johnson shared with us a rare picture of who Toby Keith was when not on stage.

I had asked Johnson who he would pick as the best country artist to trash talk to someone when out on the golf course.

Related: Gary LeVox Says Blake Shelton Is Pretty Bad at Golf

With a grin and soft chuckle, Johnson firmly said, Toby Keith.

“Bar none,” he starts. “He would say something that would stick with you, not just for that game, but for the rest of your golf career.”

It sounds like Johnson has played a game or two with the late singer. When asked if he could recall a specific line Keith would use, he couldn’t necessarily on that spot, but remembered Keith was good at it.

“He always had those kind of comments,” he continues. “I’ve heard him talk to some other guys on the course and it’s like, you that whole saying 'It’s not how you drive, it’s how you arrive,’ Toby was a guy who would say that and then ruin the rest of their hole.”

“If you out drove him, he was going to remind you,” Johnson finishes. “Then he was going to go up there and play a better short game than you.”

Remember Jamey Johnson’s Tribute to Toby Keith?

Jamey Johnson performed Keith hit “Beer for My Horses,” originally a duet with Willie Nelson, alongside Lainey Wilson at the Toby Keith American Icon Tribute concert on July 29, 2024, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

When Did Toby Keith Die?

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, at the age of 62, following a battle with stomach cancer. Keith was first diagnosed with the disease in late 2021 and publicly revealed his diagnosis in June 2022, sharing that he had undergone chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

The official news was shared on the singer’s social media pages.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the post writes.

To find out more about Keith, see 13 Toby Keith facts you probably never knew below.