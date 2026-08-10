Think about some of the most valuable things that you own: Like your house, your car, your life and your body.

The one thing that they all have in common is that you likely have insurance on all of them, to cover any major issues that might cause damage.

But what about country singers?

One of their biggest money-makers is two small, thin folds of tissue in their throats that vibrate together to create their voices, what if they woke up and that was gone?

Do Country Artists Insure Their Vocal Chords? Don't Ask Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox!

Rascal Flatts' lead singer, Gary LeVox was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where I asked him if he has vocal chord insurance, and his answer was truly one-of-a-kind.

LeVox responded with, "I don't know. I don't know. I'd have to phone a friend. I have no idea."

The fact that LeVox has no clue whether he has and pays for vocal insurance on his own voice is somewhat hilarious.

After all, any country star depends on their voice for their livelihood. But LeVox, in particular, is known for his powerful, acrobatic vocals. His voice is one of Rascal Flatts' calling cards.

Read More: Gary LeVox Says Rascal Flatts Isn’t Retiring Again … Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Even though LeVox was laughing, he gave some serious thought after that to the question. "There's so many people on the team, I don't know if they did it or not," he added. "I might have them insured, I dunno. I'm gonna have to call them when I get off this interview."

Voice insurance isn't unheard of among major recording artists, but it's surprisingly difficult to find confirmed examples in the country music world -- making Gary LeVox's admission that he doesn't even know whether his vocal cords are insured pretty funny.

Artists With Their Vocal Chords Insured

An ABC News report from 2005 said Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Bruce Springsteen and the Beatles had reportedly insured their voices.

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TMZ reported that in 2016, Mariah Carey had a $35 million insurance policy on her voice and another $35 million policy on her legs. Vanity Fair independently reported the story while attributing the details to TMZ.

Haunting Final Songs: 10 Stars' Last Performances Before They Died These 10 country legends gave memorable final performances before they died. In some cases, the artist knew it would be their last show and were able to choose a special song for the occasion. In other cases, no one had any reason to suspect that that show would be their last, but their last songs onstage were still eerily prophetic. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak