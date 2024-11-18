Darryl Worley is requesting prayer as his family deals with yet another scary accident.

The singer hopped on social media on Sunday night (Nov. 17) to reveal that his daughter, Savannah, was in a devastating head-on car accident. Now, he's urgently making his way back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico.

His wife Kimberly called to deliver the news, and told Worley that Savannah "had been in a bad wreck and was being life flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville," the singer explains.

"She has a broken leg, bruises and lacerations!" Worley continues. "Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly! Also pray for the lady in the other car!"

"I don't have any details on the accident but just ask you to pray!!" the singer says.

Savannah, who is Worley and Kimberly's only child, is 16 years old. The singer's post did not offer any more details on her condition, but it did reveal images from the scene of the wreck, showing two cars with significant damage from the collision.

This crash is the latest in a string of scary accidents the Worley family has suffered over the past year.

In January, a barn on the family's property caught fire and burned to the ground.

The family dealt with the loss of property and "a lot of memories," but there was a silver lining: All the animals inside were believed to have escaped unharmed. The singer said he plans to rebuild the structure.

In August, Worley's wife Kimberly was involved in a side-by-side crash. She suffered a broken arm and underwent surgery to treat her injury.