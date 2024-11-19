Darryl Worley has good news to share about his 16-year-old daughter Savannah, who was involved in a serious car accident over the weekend.

Savannah was injured in a head-on collision in Tennessee, and was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

She was treated for "a broken leg, bruises and lacerations," according to the first post Worley shared announcing the news.

Worley was in New Mexico for a show at the time of the accident, and as he first broke the news to fans, he said he was on his way back to Nashville to be with his daughter.

In his update, Worley confirms that he made it back to the Nashville-area hospital where Savannah is being treated.

He also shared a photo of her in a hospital bed, still battling her injuries but smiling.

"May be raining today but my sunshine is awake with a smile on her face!!" the singer writes. "It's been a rough few days but we know God is in control and shielded Savannah in all of this!!"

He also told fans that the family isn't sure yet when Savannah will be able to leave the hospital, but "today looks a lot better than yesterday or the day before."

Savannah is Worley's only child with his wife Kimberly. Her car crash injury is the latest in a string of scary accidents the family has sustained over the past year.

In January, a barn on the family's property caught fire and burned to the ground.

The family dealt with the loss of property and "a lot of memories," but there was a silver lining: All the animals inside were believed to have escaped unharmed. The singer said he plans to rebuild the structure.

In August, Worley's wife Kimberly was involved in a side-by-side crash. She suffered a broken arm and underwent surgery to treat her injury.