Darryl Worley has suffered a devastating loss. The country singer turned to social media on Thursday (Dec. 11) to share the news that his longtime tour manager, Joe Morris, has died.

How Did Darryl Worley's Tour Manager Die?

"We lost Joe Morris a couple days ago," Worley writes.

"He made a choice to leave this world before his time. I still can’t believe it, and my heart won’t seem to accept the truth, but he is gone."

Morris had "been my right arm for almost 20 years. He has looked after me and my wife and family in such an amazing way," Worley writes, adding that they had "butted heads sometimes, but that’s how you know you have a real friend."

Morris was a Vietnam veteran who had seen intense action, resulting in a battle with PTSD, Worley shares.

"I’ve been a little angry because of this disaster, but I know that’s normal," he states.

"...Even though it probably played some part in it, I won’t give PTSD full credit for taking out my friend Joe Morris. There were a lot of different factors involved, and in the end he lost the battle. I loved him like I love my brothers, and I’m not mad anymore. I’m just broken, empty, and a little bit lost. I’ll be just fine because I have my family and my God. My heart goes out to people that can’t say that."

Worley also shared a number of pictures of himself and Morris together in his Facebook post:

