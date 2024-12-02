Darryl Worley Vows to Help Bereaved Parents After His Daughter’s Scary Crash

Darryl Worley has another update — and some reflections — to share as his daughter continues to recover from the injuries she sustained in a head-on car crash in mid-November.

In one social media post, Worley shared a couple of up close (and a little bit graphic) photos of 16-year-old daughter Savannah's foot, complete with screws holding the bones of her big toe in place.

"She calls this one her turkey toe," the singer jokes, saying it was his daughter's idea to include this photo for the latest update on her health.

"Everything is coming along nicely," Worley continues. "We are so blessed that she is alive and well. Still got some healing to do but we are so thankful at this time of year that we will all be celebrating Thanksgiving together."

Worley first shared news of Savannah's accident on Nov. 18. At the time, he didn't have many details to report.

He was in New Mexico at the time of the crash and asked fans to send their prayers as he urgently made his way back to Nashville.

Savannah was life-flighted to a hospital to treat her injuries, including "a broken leg, bruises and lacerations."

Worley updated fans a day after his initial announcement, sharing a photo of Savannah in her hospital bed and saying she was on the upswing as she continued to heal.

Especially in light of the recent holiday, Worley had gratitude on his mind as he caught fans up on Savannah's progress.

The Worley family has had a tough year beyond this particular incident: In January, they suffered a devastating barn fire; in August, the singer's wife Kimberly was injured in a side-by-side crash.

In a separate post, Worley shared a lengthy meditation on the gratitude he feels about making it through all the challenges this year has brought.

"I'm not sure what the lesson is but my book says be thankful for the good and the bad," he reflects.

"We will understand it better by and by but for now we will be humble and thankful that we are all together during the holidays," Worley goes on to say. "I have spoken to many people of late who were not so lucky."

He concludes his holiday message by saying his recent near-miss experiences have attuned him to how devastating it must be to lose a child — and he hopes to find a way to help people who have gone through that unimaginable tragedy.

"Me and my family will be praying for those who have lost their own children in so many different ways. I can't imagine how hard the holidays must be," he writes. "During this holiday season it is my goal to lift those people up in prayer nonstop."

"We will be doing something for them through the Darryl Worley Foundation as soon as we figure out what that looks like," Worley adds.

Savannah is Worley and his wife Kimberly's only child. The singer is perhaps best known for his patriotic No. 1 hit "Have You Forgotten?," as well as other mid-2000s hits like "Awful, Beautiful Life" and "I Miss My Friend."