Kristin Cavallari Steps Back, Protecting Her Peace With Bold New Moves

Kristin Cavallari is entering a new season of her life — one where boundaries and balance come first.

On Tuesday (Sept. 9), the Laguna Beach alum revealed on her Let’s Be Honest podcast that she’s making big changes to cut out the noise.

'Protecting My Peace'

“I’ve been in a sort of weird, interesting energy. I feel like this is a turning point for me in my life,” Cavallari shared. “I’m living in this very excited energy. I’m feeling a little rebellious.”

That rebellion has led her to delete TikTok, change her phone number, and take a break from her podcast — at least for now.

“I get to control what comes into our lives. Who has access to us? Who gets to give an opinion?” the 38-year-old explained. “I’ve just decided protecting my peace is the most important thing for me.”

Deleting TikTok + Changing Her Number

The Uncommon James founder admitted that TikTok had become overwhelming, especially when the algorithm pushed videos about her.

“Inevitably, I do see them sometimes,” she said of negative comments, adding that the constant flood of opinions played a big part in her decision to step away.

She also called her phone a “numbing agent” and revealed she changed her number after five years of keeping the same one following her divorce.

“I was very selective with who I gave my new number to,” Cavallari said. “If someone is important to me and is supposed to be in my life, they’ll figure out how to get a hold of me.”

Podcast on Pause

While Cavallari promised her podcast hiatus is “temporary,” she admitted she’s ready to slow down.

Her recent reality series, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour — along with its press cycle — left her feeling “in this weird funk.”

“I’ve just felt really accessible,” the fashion designer confessed. “So many people’s opinions pushed on me … it made me want to retreat from the public eye.”

In the meantime, Cavallari says she wants to spend more time with her kids, learn Italian, and play board games.

A New Chapter

Cavallari, who finalized her divorce from former NFL star Jay Cutler in 2022, says this shift is about reclaiming her energy.

“This is a turning point,” she said. “I have to harness this peace.”

Cavallari and Cutler share three children: Camden Jack, 13, Jaxon Wyatt, 11, and Saylor James, 9.