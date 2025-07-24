Kristin Cavallari Is Done With Reality Television Forever

In 2004, the world was introduced to Kristin Cavallari on the MTV reality show Laguna Beach.

And while the show was the catalyst for her ever-growing platform, she says she's breaking up with reality television.

"Being on TV is not part of my normal life anymore," she reveals on an episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast.

"I've said it a thousand times about my previous shows, but there is a level of stress that comes with being on a TV show. There just is."

Cavallari recently returned to television for a mini-series called Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, which followed her on her podcast tour.

Now that the show has aired, the (former) reality TV star says she has no plans of returning to the small screen despite a successful run.

"I got what I needed from it personally pushing myself out of my comfort zone and accomplishing my biggest fear in life," she explains. "I just don't feel like I need to do it again."

How Many Television Shows Has Kristin Cavallari Been On?

Cavallari has done a lot of reality television shows over the last two decades. In addition to Laguna Beach, she was a castmember of the show's spinoff The Hills.

She also had her own series on E! Network called Very Cavallari that ran for three seasons.

The podcast host also competed on the reality dance competition series, Dancing With the Stars. She has a few acting credits to her name, too.

What's Next for Kristin Cavallari?

Although reality television may not be in the cards for Cavallari moving forward, she is very happy with her current endeavors.

In addition to her podcast and company, she is co-parenting her three children with her ex-husband Jay Cutler. She makes it clear that she does not regret doing her show, nor the televised podcast tour.

"I had so much fun," she tells her audience. "I loved the show, but I just don't think it's something I want to do again. I'm really happy having this podcast and Uncommon James and that's kind of it."

"My work-life balance is so good that I don't think I want to rock the boat again," she adds.

12 Binge-Worthy TV Shows Country Music Fans Can't Get Enough Of Every so often, a TV show comes around that unites country music fans. For decades, fans have enjoyed various sitcoms and dramas that have both warmed our hearts or gathered us together in the name of determination.

Recently, Taylor Sheridan has commanded the attention of country music lovers with his Yellowstone series and the prequels that have followed. However, fans of the genre have also found unity in comedies including Reba and King of the Hill, or reality series including Duck Dynasty and Fixer Upper. And who could pass up a drama like Nashville that puts viewers in the middle of Music City itself? Gallery Credit: Jess