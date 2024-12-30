Kristin Cavallari Reveals How Morgan Wallen ‘Hurt Her Feelings’ During Romance

Reality television star Kristin Cavallari is finally dropping details on her romantic relationship with Morgan Wallen.

On a new episode of Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, Cavallari confirms that she and Wallen briefly dated, describing him as a "gentleman" with a "big heart" but also admitting that he exhibited one behavior that really threw her for a loop during their fling.

"I'll be honest with you, Morgan was the first guy in my entire f--king life that wasn't, like, just completely enamored with me," she relates. "And I was like, 'What in the f--k is going on?!' It really threw me."

Cavallari previously alluded to a Wallen romance in a social media video she filmed with her friend Justin Anderson formatted as the "Suspect Challenge," in which you run on camera while the person filming reveals information about you as if you're a suspect running at large.

In that clip, Anderson said she "let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings and she kept going back."

Even before she confirmed it, rumors linking Wallen and Cavallari were flying back in late 2023.

Cavallari was previously married to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and got divorced in 2022. They share three children.

As she heard about Cavallari's experience, Bunnie replied that Wallen probably behaved that way because he has "20 other girlfriends," and jokingly described him as "a playa from the Himalayas."

"And I love having the upper hand and I feel like with him I didn't have the upper hand. Only time in my life. So it really f--ked with me," Cavallari reflects, going on to say that he was "a great f--k buddy" and confirming, after Bunnie brought it up, that he was "good in bed."

Despite the rocky parts of their relationship, Cavallari mostly had positive things to say about Wallen during her appearance on Bunnie's podcast. She says he even met her kids, who are big fans of his, before their first date.

"He's very sweet. The first date that we went on, he is a true gentleman. He was like, 'I'll pick you up, I'll pick the place,'" she recounts. "... He came and picked me up, he met my kids, my kids were so excited. It was so cute."

"He got us a private room. He had this bodyguard and whatnot. Dropped me off. He kissed me in the rain and it was, like, the sweetest thing," Cavallari continues. "And we hung out thereafter."

"I love Morgan. I haven't talked to him in probably a year," she adds. "But I have nothing but good things to say about him."