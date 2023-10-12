Is romance in the air for country's Morgan Wallen and reality star Kristin Cavallari?

While the country singer has remained mum about the dating rumors, Cavallari was put on the spot during a recent episode of What What Happens Live, when host Andy Cohen took a question from some fans.

"Can you give us hints about the celebrity you went on a date with because your kids were big fans?" they asked.

"Oh, well it's obviously Morgan Wallen," Cohen says, jumping in (watch the interview below). "She just said her kids are big fans of his."

"I'm not answering that question," Cavallari responds with a worried look on her face.

"But it's not Morgan Wallen because you said you never went on a date with him," Cohen reasons, trying to crack the case.

"Did I say that?" she furthers, leading him on.

He then charges her with, "You said you're not dating him."

"I'm not dating him!" Cavallari quips.

"So you went on a date with him," Cohen adds, correcting himself.

The Uncommon James founder gives a final, non-committal "I don't know" and ends the conversation by metaphorically zipping her lips shut.

Is that a yes? Is that a no? Neither — as with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and any budding celebrity romance, it's anyone's guess as to what it actually going on between the two of them behind the scenes.

One thing is for certain: Wallen and Cavallari are definitely not out in the public eye stoking the romance rumors.

Cavallari was previously married to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler before they divorced in 2022. The pair have three children, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 7.

Just last month, the Let's Be Honest podcast host said she would no longer be dating in Nashville, where she currently lives, and would not be settling down with a country artist. Cavallari was previously linked to Chase Rice.

Wallen recently wrapped the 2023 leg of his One Night at a Time Tour. He'll resume the trek in 2024, with several new dates and a few make-up shows from earlier this summer when he was placed on vocal rest.