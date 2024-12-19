Forget autographed albums — if you want a piece of Morgan Wallen's past, may we suggest a bag of dirt?

In a bizarre story via American Songwriter, a Nashville man is said to be selling dirt from the site of Wallen's former home.

The man, referred to as "Dirt Man," is hoping to turn what could be considered a random plot of soil into cash. He's begun packaging and selling small bags of dirt from beneath the country star's old place of residence, he claims, marketing it as a collectible for the singer’s fans.

The Dirt Man has listed the dirt on several online platforms, with prices ranging from $10 to $200, depending on the amount purchased.

"Anyone in need of clay fill dirt — I have a couple small trailers worth? 2.5 yards each. It's from underneath the deck where Morgan Wallen previously lived," a post on Facebook reads, per American Songwriter.

The house — in the heart of Nashville — has been torn down since Wallen rented it with his band when he was just getting started. Clearly, Dirt Man is hoping to capitalize on the singer's fame in any way he can.

Wallen had a big year, and not all of the headlines were positive. He was arrested in April for throwing a chair over the ledge of a rooftop bar in downtown Nashville, but had charges reduced from felony. At a hearing in December, he accepted responsibility for two misdemeanors. He'll avoid jail time as part of a judicial diversion program.

On Wallen's 2025 calendar: His own music festival. The Sand in My Boots event will go on as planned in mid-May.