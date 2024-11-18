After plenty of speculation online about it, Kristin Cavallari is finally addressing the elephant in the room: Did she and Morgan Wallen date?

The reality television star seems to have finally addressed those rumors in a new social media video.

In it, she and her friend Justin Anderson take on the "Suspect Challenge," in which you run on camera while the one filming reveals information about you, like a news anchor reporting on a suspect at large.

"Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings and she kept going back," Anderson says right off the bat.

Cavallari laughs, but never responds to his his claims directly. She does let out a loud "f--k" as if she has been caught.

Watch the video below:

Did Kristin Cavallari and Morgan Wallen Date?

The video neither confirms nor denies an official relationship, but one could assume there was something that happened between the two of them, given the fact that Cavallari's feelings were hurt in the process.

It could be that she tried to shoot her shot with him, but it didn't go as planned. Or perhaps the two did date and he broke up with her, but she had a hard time letting go. We've all been there.

Either way, it sounds like there was some sort of an attempt at a romantic connection that didn't pan out between Cavallari and Wallen.

For what it's worth, Anderson also roasted her about a secret hookup with Jason Statham in the video, which garnered a big reaction from Cavallari. The fact that she she left those parts in the clip means there must be some truth to them, right?