Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has put his luxury Nashville condo on the market less than a year after moving in.

According to Realtor.com, Cutler bought the condo on the 36th floor of the Four Seasons private residential building in downtown Nashville in January for $4.32 million.

The 40-year-old Cutler last played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 2017. In a joint announcement, Cutler and wife Kristen Cavallari announced they would be divorcing in 2020. The divorce was later finalized in 2022.

During the marriage, the couple in the realty show Very Cavallari. The Nashville mansion they lived in on the show was sold for $3.7 million in 2020.

Realtor.com says Cutler is asking $4,999,900 for this towering pad in downtown Nashville.

The listing photos show a sleek design with some notes of personalization: Two of the bedrooms are set up for children, complete with bunkbeds. A light fixture over the dining area looks to be made from antlers, a nod to Cutler's love of the outdoors.

The most notable feature of the condo is the view, however: Not only does the space have spectacular views of downtown Music City, but its balcony also allows guests to peer right down into nearby Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

Here's a look at the amazing views and the high-end living this condo offers.

