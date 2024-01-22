See Jelly Roll’s Epic Birthday Message for Wife Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo is celebrating her birthday today (Jan. 22), and the country star didn't miss it. "The Halfway To Heaven" singer typed over 200 words of praise and adulation for her.

Jelly Roll (real name: Jason DeFord) and his wife Bunnie (real name Alyssa) married in summer 2016.

Both have been open about struggles with addiction and how they fought through troubles together.

While they don't have biological kids together, his daughter Bailee Ann lives with the couple near Nashville.

On Instagram, Jelly Roll called Bunnie his "anchor" as he started to praise her. "I have watched this woman grow over the last 8 years in ways I can't even describe," he says.

"She brings a since (sic) of peace to every room she walks in. She makes people feel safe. She creates a safe place for people to tell her how they feel."

The next part of the note is focused on how she's helped him become the man and superstar he is in 2024. It's rooted, he says, in friendship.

"My wife is the epitome of 'sometimes God sends his most unlikely messengers with the biggest message," he writes.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo frequently appear on red carpets and one another's social media feeds together. She was on camera for more emotional moments of his Save Me documentary on Hulu in 2023. He's also appeared on her Dumb Blonde Podcast on several occasions, or just snuck up on her on her Instagram feed.

"I also admire how much she uplifts and empowers other women," Jelly Roll writes. "Mama Bear I want you to know that I am head over heels in love with you. And somehow every day I wake up a little more in love than I was the day before."

Spying the digital birthday card, Bunnie Xo replied with "The sweetest boy, my lucky charm."

Jelly Roll turned 39 years old last December. Bunnie Xo has not shared her age before.

