Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo is a talented businesswoman and a caring matriarch, but apparently, she's not much of a baker.

Amid the family's Christmas festivities, Bunnie shared video of her attempt at making gluten-free biscuits — with the caveat that she's pretty hopeless in the kitchen. In fact, her country superstar husband even made a cameo in the video to playfully razz her efforts.

"These are gonna be awful. Those look like sugar cookies," he says in the clip, coming up behind Bunnie to give her a hug and take a peek at the dough.

But Jelly's not just dropping by to poke fun at his wife's baking experiment: He offered advice, too.

"I'd give 'em more than an inch," he says, squishing her biscuit dough into higher balls on the baking sheet. "Give 'em an inch and a half."

All jokes aside, Jelly was clearly in the holiday spirit during his wife's baking adventure. After all, the best Christmas memories come from sharing laughs with the ones you love — not from eating perfectly-baked food.

"When you can't bake to save your life but your hubby requests gluten free biscuits & he knows how terrible they're about to be," Bunnie wrote in her video.

Sweet gesture aside, Jelly was clearly enjoying watching his wife struggle with her biscuits.

"They look like little sugar cookies!" he crows from off-camera.

Jelly and Bunnie have been in full-on nesting mode lately, as they recently purchased a 500-acre farm in the Tennessee area and are even looking at expanding their property already. Since wrapping his Beautifully Broken Tour, Jelly has embraced farm life by purchasing a couple new pairs of overalls, and his new look has fans — and his wife — raving.

