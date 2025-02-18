Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Might Become Stalkers After Daughter’s First Date

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo recently hit another big parenting milestone when their teenage daughter, Bailee Ann, went out on her very first official date.

Bunnie didn't offer too many details about Bailee's experience after the fact, but she did share a general update: The date was a big success.

That's good news for Bailee and the family, but it also means that Bunnie and Jelly have their work cut out for them.

Now, they've got to learn absolutely everything there is to know about the person dating their daughter.

Bunnie joked about their predicament in a TikTok video that shows her and 16-year-old Bailee furiously typing away at their laptops. From the looks of things, they're doing a little bit of light internet stalking on the boy that's taking Bailee out.

"When the date went so well now you're lurking his entire lineage, birth chart & grandfather's house on Google satellite," she jokes, adding "Jk" in the caption to assure fans that she's (mostly) kidding.

Bunnie's been keeping fans updated on Bailee's first date. An earlier TikTok video showed off the outfit she picked, and the advice Bunnie gave her as she headed out the door.

They also came up with a code word — "Banana" — for Bailee to use if she felt any "weird vibes" while she was out with her date.

Bailee is Jelly's daughter. She was born in May 2008, when he was incarcerated.

Jelly and Bunnie worked to achieve full custody of Bailee when she was young, and they are currently raising her together.

Jelly is also dad to 8-year-old son Noah. He primarily lives with his mother Melisa, though Noah frequently spends time with Jelly and his family, and has made some appearances on red carpets and at events with his country superstar dad.