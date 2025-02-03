Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Finally Solved Their Donkey Problem

Good news from Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's newly-established Tennessee farm: Their donkey, whose name is Donkey, is finally starting to feel at home.

That's because the superstar couple found him a friend.

Bunnie shared video of the moment on TikTok, introducing fans to Nova Spell: A white donkey that she says is "the perfect match, a Virgo to [Donkey]'s Pisces, [a] soulmate match."

Fans may recall that Bunnie and Jelly's donkey was struggling to adapt to life on the farm for the first couple of weeks after his arrival.

Donkey barely played with the family's other animals, and only rarely allowed humans to touch or come near him.

Bunnie kept fans updated on Donkey's progress and said they were working on getting a friend for him.

According to the American Mule Association's Guide to Donkey Care, donkeys often thrive in a bonded pair.

In the video Bunnie shared, fans can see Nova's arrival at the farm and her first meeting with Bunnie.

Nova initially appears cautious, but soon makes her way out into the pasture, where she and Donkey immediately appear to hit it off.

"He instantly came out of his shell," Bunnie writes in the caption of her post. "I'm so excited to hang w them tomorrow!"

As the family awaited their new donkey's arrival, Bunnie shared a few social media posts centered around her efforts to keep Donkey comfortable in the meantime. In one clip, she even did a little hoedown-style dance in his pasture in an attempt to put him at ease.

"When you do a dancey dance for your donkey to make him smile & he tries to act like he wasn't watching," she wrote in that clip, before the camera panned over to show Donkey, who was keeping his distance but still looked intrigued.

She also shared video of Donkey spending time with two of the family's mini-cows.

"I appreciate everybody giving me donkey advice. We are working on getting him a buddy," she said in that clip from before Nova's arrival.

"But look at that!" she added, zooming in Donkey hanging out with the cows. "He's not lonely. [He] loves his brothers."

Jelly and Bunnie have adding several animals to their farm in recent weeks, after buying a 500-acre plot of land in Tennessee last year.