Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have both spoken openly about the big strides they've made to heal from early life trauma and foster their inner children.

Nobody knows their story better than Jelly's daughter Bailee Ann, who is now 17 years old. Jelly and Bunnie have raised her full time since they won custody in 2017.

Recently, Bailee pulled off a surprise for her parents that allowed them to finally live out a teenage rite of passage that they never got to experience as kids: A high school prom.

What Kind of Prom Did Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo's Daughter Throw for Them?

Bailee surprised Jelly and Bunnie by throwing them an "Under the Stars"-themed prom.

All the classic decorations were in place for the event: From balloons and streamers to a DJ and a big, decorated banner, this party was every bit the classic high school prom.

It seems like there were at least a couple star guests at prom night.

Bunnie's video of the moment appears to show Jeffree Star, an internet personality and makeup artist who's been a guest on Bunnie's podcast, in attendance.

Bunnie wore a flowing blue ball gown, while Jelly rocked an all-black ensemble and a cowboy hat.

The couple were crowned prom king and queen during the night, and Bailee even remembered a special crown for Bunnie's dog, Chachi. The couple also enjoyed a special slow dance together after they were crowned king and queen.

Why Was Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo's Prom So Special?

When she posted about the event on social media, Bunnie explained why this prom was much more than just a fun party.

"Bailee has always hated school dances," she wrote. "But because J and I never went to ours, we've always pushed her, 'Go make memories. Go have the experiences we missed.'"

She admitted that it was tough for her and Jelly to get up the energy to even leave the house, in part because they don't like surprises.

The couple was also exhausted after a hard year.

"Schedules, mental health, burnout...all of it," Bunnie says, talking about what they've been dealing with in recent months.

But Bailee's surprise prom turned out to be exactly what they needed.

"What we walked into stopped us in our tracks — a room full of friends and family," Bunnie continues. "...A prom/birthday party she created for us. She crowned us King and Queen, and we danced and sang like teenagers who finally got their moment."

"All because our baby wanted to make us smile," she added.

The prom night doubled as a birthday party for Jelly Roll, who turns 41 years old on Thursday (Dec. 4).

What Is Jelly Roll's Story of Raising His Daughter Bailee?

Jelly spent much of his teenage years in and out of jail facilities, and he has said that he was incarcerated when his daughter Bailee was born in May 2008.

He identifies her birth as a turning point in his life, saying that he felt powerfully motivated to turn his life around in order to be a good dad.

Bailee's mother, Felicia Beckwith, has struggled with addiction and her own legal issues over the years. Jelly was in the midst of fighting for full custody of Bailee when he started dating Bunnie, who provided significant financial support to help him win that fight.

Bailee has lived with Jelly and Bunnie fulltime for several years now and refers to Bunnie as "mom."

Jelly is also dad to a younger son named Noah. He shares custody of Noah with the young boy's mom, and he's less present on the star couple's social media due to his mother's wishes to keep his life relatively private.

But Noah does occasionally pop up in videos with his mom's permission, and has attended events and walked red carpets with his country star dad.

Did Jelly Roll's Daughter Go to Her Prom?

Bailee attended her own high school prom back in April.

She looked every bit the Disney princess in a Beauty and the Beast-inspired yellow gown. Jelly also presented her with a bouquet of red roses before she headed out for her big night.

Bunnie shared a recap of the day on social media, including video of Jelly getting emotional over how grown up his daughter is.

