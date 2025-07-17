Why Does Jelly Roll Have a Framed Picture of Cody Johnson in His House?
Jelly Roll's first time meeting Cody Johnson was so epic, it led to the "Save Me" star having a framed picture of the Texas traditionalist in his home.
Jelly told the story while chatting with CMT recently. The moment happened at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
"When I won the first award, I came down the steps, and the first person I seen was Cody Johnson," Jelly recalls.
For Johnson, it might have been just a meeting of a new artist, but it meant way more than that to Jelly Roll.
"He gave me a hug like we grew up together," Jelly remembers. "He said, 'Man, I'm so proud of you dude.'"
Jelly Roll was very much a country newcomer at the time, so this really warmed him up.
"First person I seen in the moment could've looked at me like, 'Why is this dude here?' But instead it was just this genuine Texas cowboy that was just lit up like a Christmas tree for me," he says.
A photographer happened to snap a picture of Johnson and Jelly together.
"That picture, I think about that picture all the time, because somebody caught us in the moment and we turned around and took a picture," he says.
"That's one of those I'll have framed in my house until I die."
Are Cody Johnson & Jelly Roll Still Friends?
Johnson wasn't blowing smoke — since that photo was snapped, they've stayed buddies.
They were spotted backstage together again last November, and Johnson remarked: "I'm the peanut butter, he's the jelly. Put some bread on it."
How Long Has Jelly Roll Been in Country Music?
Jelly released his debut country single, "Son of a Sinner," in March of 2022. He has since then he has released two full-length country albums, Whitsitt Chapel (2023) and Beautifully Broken (2024).
See Country Stars' Coolest Tattoos
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak