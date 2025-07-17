Why Does Jelly Roll Have a Framed Picture of Cody Johnson in His House?

Jelly Roll's first time meeting Cody Johnson was so epic, it led to the "Save Me" star having a framed picture of the Texas traditionalist in his home.

Jelly told the story while chatting with CMT recently. The moment happened at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

"When I won the first award, I came down the steps, and the first person I seen was Cody Johnson," Jelly recalls.

For Johnson, it might have been just a meeting of a new artist, but it meant way more than that to Jelly Roll.

"He gave me a hug like we grew up together," Jelly remembers. "He said, 'Man, I'm so proud of you dude.'"

Jelly Roll was very much a country newcomer at the time, so this really warmed him up.

Get our free mobile app

"First person I seen in the moment could've looked at me like, 'Why is this dude here?' But instead it was just this genuine Texas cowboy that was just lit up like a Christmas tree for me," he says.

A photographer happened to snap a picture of Johnson and Jelly together.

"That picture, I think about that picture all the time, because somebody caught us in the moment and we turned around and took a picture," he says.

"That's one of those I'll have framed in my house until I die."

Are Cody Johnson & Jelly Roll Still Friends?

Johnson wasn't blowing smoke — since that photo was snapped, they've stayed buddies.

They were spotted backstage together again last November, and Johnson remarked: "I'm the peanut butter, he's the jelly. Put some bread on it."

How Long Has Jelly Roll Been in Country Music?

Jelly released his debut country single, "Son of a Sinner," in March of 2022. He has since then he has released two full-length country albums, Whitsitt Chapel (2023) and Beautifully Broken (2024).

See Country Stars' Coolest Tattoos Do country music and tattoos really go together? Heck yes they do! From delicate, tastefully-concealed designs to full-on job-stoppers (that means ink on your hands or face!), country stars have it all. Scroll through this list to see 26 of the most amazing, meaningful and recognizable country music tattoos. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak