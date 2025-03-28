While playing a show in Canada last week, Jelly Roll heard the story of a fan who was down on her luck, but beat the odds to come out on the other side.

So, he gave her a new car to brighten her spirits even more.

As a former drug-addicted unhoused person, Michelle Boissoneault of London, Ontario is now an advocate for other people who are in the same hard position she once was.

Jelly Roll has also stepped up for addicts since becoming a famous entertainer. He heard about how hard Boissoneault works to help people who are in a bad situation through a viral social media personality known as MD Motivator.

MD Motivator worked with Jelly Roll's team ahead of his concert there to get this whole surprise lined up.

Boissoneault thought she was getting tickets to the show and to meet the country star due to her dedication to her community, which she did, but it turned out to be way more.

A video posted by MD Motivator details the whole situation, starting with Boissoneault's story and footage of her on the streets, offering help to homeless people. She does things like bringing them shoes and food when needed.

But one of the people she believes she's helping is actually MD Motivator, who is not homeless and is instead undercover. She gets him new socks and shoes and offers him advice.

MD Motivator starts talking about how Jelly Roll is playing a show in town that night, explaining to her that Jelly was once a down-on-his-luck addict, too. He then hands her a note to read, which says:

"Congratulations, you will not be home tonight because Jelly Roll wanted to personally invite you to his show with VIP tickets."

Boissoneault starts crying and she can't believe this is happening to her. Little does she know that Jelly had even more in store for her when she arrived at the venue that night.

The video jumps to the "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker greeting her with a big smile, a hug and another note. This one is reminiscent of his 2023 CMA Awards New Artist of the Year acceptance speech. It reads:

"The windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason, because what's in front of you is so much more important than what's behind you. Put on this blindfold."

She's escorted to the parking lot by Jelly, who tells her, "Yours is the type of story that I write songs about."

Get our free mobile app

Once the blindfold is removed, she sees the star is holding up a car key. He says, "don't make me cry," as he hands her the keys to a brand new car.

This is the type of story that encompasses what Jelly Roll and his music do for people.

Jelly Roll @MDMotivator, Instagram loading...

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes