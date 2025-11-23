Jelly Roll is coming off an admittedly tough few months.

The singer toured internationally, and while it was a major career milestone, he also admitted that the experience got lonely and isolating toward the end. In a mid-November interview, he said he was "doing the worst mentally I've done in a long time."

But back home in Tennessee, after reuniting with his family, Jelly is doing better -- and he took time to share some extended thoughts on the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards.

Jelly is nominated in three categories at the awards show.

He and Shaboozey are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song "Amen," and he and Brandon Lake are up in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Hard Fought Hallejuah."

Jelly's Beautifully Broken album is nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album.

Jelly has received four Grammy nods across the past couple years, but has yet to win a trophy.

The singer was overseas when nominees were announced, and although he celebrated, he says he didn't get the chance to fully express his thoughts until now.

In a vlog-style video filmed on his property and posted to YouTube -- complete with an unveiling of his newly-shaved face -- Jelly says the experience of being nominated this year was "probably the craziest thing that's ever happened in my life."

Why Did Jelly Roll Break Down Talking About the Grammys?

Jelly was emotional about all three of his Grammy nods, but he couldn't hold back the tears when he started speaking about being nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album.

The reason why is simple. This nomination is an affirmation of Jelly's faith, and the philosophy of authenticity that he's adopted over the past few years.

"I'm looking at all my friends...Snipe Hunter, huge Tyler Childers fan obviously. Kelsea [Ballerini] with Patterns," Jelly says, talking about his fellow category nominees. "And then I see standing there, this album called Beautifully Broken."

Jelly says he's extra proud to be nominated with an album that sums up so much of his life experience, and so much of the life experiences of people around him and in the world in general.

"Man, if that doesn't represent what's happening in the world right now, more than ever," he reflects.

"Win, lose or draw, holy f--k, we won," the singer continues. "That's how I feel. I've already won."

Jelly Roll Credits God For Getting Him Into the Right "Headspace" for the Grammys

The Grammys are high stakes for any artist, simply because they're a pinnacle of success in the music industry.

"There's not an artist in the world that didn't grow up watching the Grammys when they were a kid and locking their bedrooms afterward and rehearsing their speech. And I was just like every musician that had that dream," Jelly says.

Read More: Jelly Roll Hits Emotional Low After Touring Abroad

Despite being at a low point at the end of his tour just a few weeks ago, Jelly says that he's leaning on faith, and seeing enormous mental health benefits.

"Not only did God bring me back here in the best headspace -- I'm thinking right about it -- but...when I look at these nominations, all I see is God's handprint on it," he continues, pointing out that both his nominated songs with Lake and Shaboozey are faith-based.

How Does Jelly Roll Feel About the Grammy Awards?

Jelly also answered a question about how he feels about the Grammy Awards as an institution.

That's likely because some artists take issue with the Grammys, or awards shows more broadly, and Jelly unexpected skipped the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2025.

Read More: Why Did Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Skip the 2025 CMAs?

But Jelly says he's got nothing but high esteem for the Grammys, and the Recording Academy.

"I know a lot of artists give the Grammys a lot of s--t, but the truth is I feel honored," he says. "I feel extremely grateful the Recording Academy even considered us."

But he was also very clear on who he thinks is responsible for this milestone. "I think that has nothing to do with me or the Recording Academy, frankly," Jelly adds, "I think this year is all Jesus, baby."

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS.