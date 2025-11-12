Jelly Roll may be one of country music’s biggest stars, but even chart-toppers hit low points — and he isn’t afraid to talk about it.

After wrapping a whirlwind tour through Australia, the "Need a Favor" singer is back home in Tennessee — and being honest about just how rough the trip got behind the scenes.

‘I’m Not Having Fun — I Want to Go Home’

In a candid moment on the No Filter podcast with Kate Langbroek, Jelly Roll opened up about the emotional toll of touring overseas, saying that long hours in hotel rooms and being away from his support system left him feeling low.

“I don’t like spending a lot of time in my hotel room by myself,” he shared. “I’m in my head. I’m not having fun — I want to go home.”

The country star noted that Australia doesn’t use tour buses, which meant extra time alone between shows — and for someone like Jelly Roll, who's spoken openly about his mental health journey, that solitude proved tough to handle.

"Yeah, I’m doing the worst mentally I’ve done in a long time," he admitted, sharing that being so far from home in Australia made him feel "anxious."

A Cancelled Show and a Heavy Heart

Jelly Roll’s time Down Under got off to a strong start, with high-energy shows and viral moments (including his now-famous shoey stunt onstage). But things took a turn toward the end of the run.

He was forced to cancel a planned show in Auckland, New Zealand, citing illness just as fans were arriving at the venue.

“Dear Auckland, I’ve done everything I can. I just can’t shake it,” he wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post. “It breaks my heart — I’ve probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn’t do it this time. Please forgive me.”

Humor, Honesty + a Little TMI

Of course, in true Jelly Roll fashion, his humor never fully disappears.

While chatting with Langbroek, he got candid (and comedic) about the challenges of flying with stomach issues, blaming the air pressure in airplane cabins for making him feel... well, a little gassy.

“You spend the whole day thinking you’re fixing to s--t yourself, and really you’re just waiting for your body to relax enough to fart,” he joked.

Welcome to tour life, Jelly Roll-style.

Back Home — and Healing

Jelly Roll has spoken openly in the past about his struggles with anxiety, depression, and addiction.

His honesty has become one of the reasons fans connect with him so deeply — and his latest revelations are no exception.

He may be back on home soil now, but it’s clear the country singer is still recovering — physically and mentally — from the whirlwind that was his international tour.