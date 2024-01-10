Jelly Roll has spent some time behind bars, both as a juvenile and as an adult. Now that he has broken free from those restraints and has changed his life, he has gone out of his way to make visits to inmates and jails in almost every city where he performs a show.

During a recent stop in Flint, Mich., Jelly Roll made a speech to inmates and played an impromptu show for them, as well. After this, he did something very unique and special.

An inmate who had just graduated the jail's I.G.N.I.T.E. Barber Program got to have his first-ever customer: none other than Jelly Roll.

In the video, Jelly sits down and the inmate puts the protective apron on him. Then, just like a normal barber shop, the inmate asks Jelly Roll what kind of trim-up he is looking for today. The inmate begins to cut and line-up Jelly Roll's beard.

There were correctional officers watching very closely as this was going on, in case anything went awry. It was a special moment for the inmate as well as Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll has the kindest heart, and letting this inmate give him his first cut after graduating probably meant just as much to him as it did the inmate.

Jelly Roll recently got to visit his old jail cell in Nashville, where he spent some time incarcerated on a felony charge. In his interview on CBS Sunday Mornings, he divulged some really personal information as he walked through his old cell, and spoke about what it meant to be able to visit and encourage inmates who are currently locked up.

